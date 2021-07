The Rock is busier than ever and has taken on a variety of genres up to this point in his film career. What he hasn't done however is a Christmas movie, but that's about to change. The Rock took to Instagram to announce a new partnership between Seven Bucks Production and Amazon Studios, which work together on a Christmas-themed movie titled Red One. Now, this is The Rock, so you can expect an adrenaline-filled Christmas movie like no other, and Red One has enlisted writer Chris Morgan to work on the script, who worked on Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. You can check out the full announcement in the video below.