The final brackets for the 15 Open Division are locked for Championship Friday at AAU Nationals in Orlando, and only two undefeated teams remain. Atlanta's A5 Mizuno 151 Bob and Nebraska's VCNebraska 15 Elite. You can catch all the performances from the championship bracket contenders as well as your favorite teams on BallerTV. Due to COVID-19 travel and safety protocols, PrepVolleyball will be using BallerTV to supplement in-person coverage of many events this season. BallerTV is on a mission to connect the youth volleyball community through the power of live-streaming. With over 150 volleyball partners, BallerTV is streaming hundreds of matches on any given weekend.