It’s been a tough year for live sport–hence the title of this international derby of football (that’s soccer to us boorish Americans) is 2020, even though we are firmly navigating 2021. For the first time in 60 years, the UEFA EURO tournament is being held across the European continent, with 11 cities hosting including London, St. Petersburg, Munich, Rome, Amsterdam and Glasgow. Though the number of live fans allowed in the stands varies from country to country, viewers will thrill to the live chants and football anthems rather than the piped in crowd noise favored during COVID times. So why not join the nail biting fun and root for your favorite country. And don’t miss the finals on July 11!