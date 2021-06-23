Cancel
Levittown, NY

Mario’s Pizzeria Opens in Levittown

By Ls Cohen
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor over fifty years, Mario’s Pizzeria has been serving up slices to Long Islanders, starting in Oyster Bay, first opened in 1969. Following that first pizzeria opened in the Age of Aquarius, more followed with shops in Syosset, Plainview, Westbury and Seaford. Now, a new Mario’s has opened in Levittown.

