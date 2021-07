Investigators are on scene of a shooting death at a northeast Atlanta gas station.

WSB′s Kristen Holloway said police have taped off the Chevron station on Monroe Drive near Piedmont Road early Wednesday morning.

At least one person was killed in the shooting.

Homicide detectives are on scene.

We’re working to learn more about what happened -- Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.

