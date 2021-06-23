Zakiya Dalila Harris Always Knew the Ending for The Other Black Girl
Every few years a novel comes along and infiltrates the conversation in such a way that the title becomes so pervasive that even nonreaders have heard of it. The most recent example: The Other Black Girl by first-time author Zakiya Dalila Harris, a former editorial assistant at Penguin Random House. Released this month, the book follows two young Black women working at a lily-white fictional publishing house, Wagner Books. Effectively marketed as Get Out meets The Devil Wears Prada, the story infuses bits of sci-fi and horror with razor-sharp commentary about trying to ascend the corporate ladder as a woman of color with a truly chilling ending. But after getting to know the main characters, Nella and Hazel, I was left feeling that it also was largely about the power of female friendship and the different ways people navigate the Black experience.