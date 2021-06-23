Zakiya Dalila Harris Always Knew the Ending for The Other Black Girl

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Every few years a novel comes along and infiltrates the conversation in such a way that the title becomes so pervasive that even nonreaders have heard of it. The most recent example: The Other Black Girl by first-time author Zakiya Dalila Harris, a former editorial assistant at Penguin Random House. Released this month, the book follows two young Black women working at a lily-white fictional publishing house, Wagner Books. Effectively marketed as Get Out meets The Devil Wears Prada, the story infuses bits of sci-fi and horror with razor-sharp commentary about trying to ascend the corporate ladder as a woman of color with a truly chilling ending. But after getting to know the main characters, Nella and Hazel, I was left feeling that it also was largely about the power of female friendship and the different ways people navigate the Black experience.