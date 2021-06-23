Cancel
U.S. Dollar Recovers From Tuesday's Sell-off

The U.S. dollar rebounded in the Asian session on Wednesday, after falling overnight following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that an interest rate hike would not happen any time soon. The currency fell along with yields after Powell said that the Fed would be patient in waiting to tighten...

MarketsFXStreet.com

The Dollar Reverses Lower: Is this the Real Thing?

The dollar's bounce extended further than we expected, helped by an aggressively hawkish view of the Fed, which has seen the market price in more than one hike before the end of next year. The dollar's rally into early July left the technical indicators stretched, and we note that near-term trend reversals recently have occurred around the end of the month or US jobs report.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Is the rally doomed?

US dollar surrenders the week’s gains after NFP. WTI rises 1.2% to near three-year high. US Treasury rates drop after Friday’s payrolls. FXStreet Forecast Poll sees long-term consolidation below 1.2400. The USD/CAD lost most of its weekly gain on Friday after opening at 1.2294 on Monday and reaching 1.2437 on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off two-week high as U.S. dollar firms

July 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, weighed down by a slight uptick in the dollar, while investors awaited more U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy plans. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was down...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Gold soars as US job data fails to flesh up early taper-talk bets, posts weekly gain

On Friday, the precious safe-haven gold futures’ prices rose nearly 0.8 per cent, hovering closer to a $1,800 per ounce psychological handle and widening their distances further from a two-month high hit earlier in the week, as the American Dollar fell after US Labour Department’s closely monitored nonfarm payroll data had failed to lift up investors’ morale despite reporting the highest number of job gains in more than 10 months, eventually weighing on investors’ prospects of an initiation of early taper-talks.
EconomyCNBC

Treasury yields dip despite anticipation over June jobs report

The U.S. Labor Department is due to release its June jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Economists expect 706,000 jobs to have been added in June. U.S. Treasury yields dipped early on Friday, despite anticipation over a key jobs report, due out later in the morning. The yield...
Businesswhtc.com

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

(Reuters) – Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China – here’s a rapid tour of next week’s top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls report is...
Businessriverbender.com

San Francisco Fed's Daly: Healthy economy needs less support

WASHINGTON (AP) — With interest rates ultra-low even as the U.S. economy swiftly improves, Federal Reserve officials are divided over how quickly they should adjust their policies. Should they begin to withdraw their extraordinary support for the economy relatively soon? Or should they hold off until the job market has...
Marketsfroggyweb.com

U.S. dollar net shorts fall to lowest in two months -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. dollar net shorts fell to their lowest level since late April, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar position dropped to $10.44 billion in the week ended June 29, from net...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Week ahead: RBA meeting and Fed minutes to spice things up

It’s a relatively quiet summer week for global markets. The only central bank meeting will be in Australia, where the Reserve Bank could take the first step towards exiting cheap money. In America, the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting will shed some light on when the Fed might take its own foot off the accelerator. Overall, the theme of monetary policy divergence will likely dominate the FX arena moving forward.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Sluggish yields test bears on the way to 1.1800, US NFP eyed

EUR/USD stays heavy near three-month low during the five-day downtrend. Covid woes battle Fed tapering chatters, upbeat US data. Risk appetite dwindles, US T-bond yields fade bounce off weekly low. US jobs report for June can clear previous doubts over Fed’s action, ECB’s Lagarde also occupies watcher’s list. EUR/USD defends...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: The view from the heights

US payroll gains spark modest Friday profit-taking. USD/JPY up 3.1% from 107.92 since late April. Fed forecast revisions remain the dollar’s guiding light. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a retreat from 111.00. The US Nonfarm Payrolls report brought out a few long dollar sellers on Friday but the basic case for...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD has a good chance to regain the $1900 level – TDS

As gold plunged back into the $1,770s/oz range in the days immediately after the June FOMC economic projections were released, the market delivered a sobering reminder to investors and analysts that the path to new highs is almost never a smooth one. Despite the recent selloff, economists at TD Securities judge that the Fed’s continued emphasis on its full employment mandate should see the yellow metal recover most of its recent losses.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases to one-week low, set for 5th straight weekly loss

SHANGHAI, July 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped to a one-week low against the dollar on Friday and looked set for its fifth straight weekly losses, as rising expectations for strong U.S. job growth lifted the greenback. The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later in the session could affect the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory to pare back stimulus earlier than expected. The outcome was also likely to bring volatility to major currencies. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4712 per dollar, 3 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4709. But the official fixing came in much weaker than market had expected, according to traders and analysts. It was 36 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.4676. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.4697 per dollar, slipped to a one-week low of 6.4789 before changing hands at 6.4772 at midday, 72 pips away from the previous late session close and 0.09 percent away from the midpoint. If the spot yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have weakened 0.34% to the dollar for the week, posting the fifth weekly loss in a row. Despite the recent weakness against the greenback, the yuan remains strong against a basket of currencies. The CFETS basket index, a gauge that measures the yuan's value against its major trading partners, continued to rise on Friday to 98.21, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. Markets widely believe authorities want to see 98 as the ceiling for the index, as a stronger reading could weigh on Chinese exports. Several currency traders said the weaker-than-expected midpoint fixing could rein in some of the yuan's strength against the basket. Carie Li, economist at Wing Hang Bank, said the solid CFETS index suggested China's economic fundamentals continued to support the yuan. "With many parts of the world, including many Asian countries, suffering from the pandemic, China's relative economic advantage seems to continue to support the yuan to remain stable despite a rising dollar," Li said, expecting the yuan to trade between 6.4 and 6.5 per dollar in the near term. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.559 from the previous close of 92.569, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.481 per dollar. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4712 6.4709 0.00% Spot yuan 6.4772 6.47 -0.11% Divergence from 0.09% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.12 98.18 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.559 92.569 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.481 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6452 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD fails to clear key resistance at $1,790

Gold closed the last three days of the week in the positive territory. Key near-term resistance located at $1,790 remains intact. FOMC will release June meeting minutes on Wednesday. Following a consolidation phase in the previous week, gold stayed relatively calm on Monday but came under renewed bearish pressure on...