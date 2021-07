It was another big accomplishment for “Big E.”. Evan Sisk, the former Lewisville High School standout, was recently promoted to the AA affiliate of the St. Cardinals in Springfield, Missouri. On Friday, he earned his first AA victory. Sisk entered the game with the score tied 1-1 in the seventh. He worked the final three innings without allowing a run or a hit while striking out four batters in the 3-1 Cardinals win over the Wichita Wind Surge.