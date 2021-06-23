Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edmunds, ND

Edmunds picks the top convertibles for 2021

By CAMERON ROGERS
Times Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdmunds (AP) — If last summer was all about hunkering down, staying safe and social distancing, 2021′s sunshine season will see us reconnecting with friends and getting back out into the world. What better way to embark on new adventures than in a convertible? The decision to buy a new drop-top might be easy to make, but selecting from the wide range of models is a bit more difficult. The experts at Edmunds are here to help you narrow your selection by naming the top convertibles for 2021.

www.timesdaily.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmunds, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convertibles#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Carsautotrader.com

2022 BMW Z4: Choosing the Right Trim

In this age of SUV dominance, it’s reassuring to see the stylish and entertaining 2022 BMW Z4 convertible still has a place in BMW showrooms. The Z4 competes in the same arena as the Porsche 718 Boxster and Jaguar F-Type. The Z4 is refined, fast, and comfortable for a convertible,...
CarsJournal-News

2021 Nissan Altima is the midsize sedan that time forgot

This week’s tester made me feel a little nostalgic and reminiscing of times in the not-so-distant past. Remember when midsize sedans were all the craze? Everyone seemed to have a Honda Accord or Toyota Camry. These cars are still somewhat popular, but many others have been discontinued or don’t exist now.