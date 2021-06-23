MORE TO THE STORY: Town ball's golden era

There’s nothing like a small-town baseball game. The sights, sounds and smells are things that can rarely be duplicated in another setting. In Minnesota, town ball is about community, family and tradition. Nearly every community, small and large, has at least one team that plays on the diamond once a week. It’s a tradition that’s been carried on for more than a century, and one that looks like it won't fade any time soon. As popular as amateur baseball is in Minnesota today, however, there was a time when the league's popularity soared much higher.