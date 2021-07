It's no coincidence that the beginning of "cuffing season" also happens to be the start of Libra season. Libras are innately flirtatious and one of the most romantic signs of the zodiacs, which means they'll be most excited to cuddle up near a bonfire with someone special. However, just because they value relationships doesn't mean they'll fall in love with just anyone. Libras thrive on having a healthy and harmonious life, which means they'll need a romantic partner that can balance them out.