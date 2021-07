St. Paul – More than 300,000 U.S. military veterans call Minnesota home and more than half of them are of working age. Unfortunately, veterans returning from recent military deployments face higher unemployment and more challenges entering the civilian workforce and advancing in their careers. To help raise awareness about the resources available for veterans and their spouses, as well as the many benefits of employing current and former U.S. military members, Governor Walz has proclaimed July 2021 as Hire a Veteran Month.