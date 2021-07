The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education met for its last meeting of the 2020-21 fiscal year Wednesday to complete any remaining business. Among the actions taken at the district’s headquarters on North Main Street, the board unanimously approved an amended and restated interlocal agreement between the school district and the town of Mooresville for the joint use of the Mooresville High School Performing Arts Center. MGSD Chief Operations Officer Michael Royal said the purpose of re-examining the agreement was to more efficiently work together to showcase the venue and attract more out-of-town guests.