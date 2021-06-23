TECHNOBABBLE: Should we be able to repair our tech?

There’s a widespread—and understandable—unease about attempts to measure or quantify traits that people have historically associated with marginalized groups. This iffy (or even icky) feeling goes back to the very origins of modern data science, and attempts by 19th-century pseudosciences like phrenology and physiognomy to detect and catalog deviance from social norms; at the time, these included not just criminal behavior, but also mental illness and non-heteronormative sexual orientation (the three categories, one should note, stayed lumped together well into the 20th century). Even much more recently, as Michelle Jane Tat noted in a TDS post a couple of years ago, “data collection does not really have a great reputation in marginalized communities.” Attempts to, say, leverage AI into some sort of turbocharged gaydar don’t inspire a whole lot of confidence in our collective guardrails against intrusive data-powered technology.