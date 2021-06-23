TECHNOBABBLE: Should we be able to repair our tech?
There is a lot of misunderstanding regarding the right to repair. The right to repair refers to a movement started by people from different backgrounds regarding the ability to repair their own equipment. Over the last 20 years companies have been making their goods increasingly difficult to repair. Often leaving the owner with only two options, either scrap the item and buy a new one or send it in to the company for repair.www.crowrivermedia.com