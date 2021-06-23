Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

You Tell Us: Are SPACs Back?

By David Pogemiller
Posted by 
Boardroom Alpha
Boardroom Alpha
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KhTGV_0acsi3w700

**

** Get the free Daily SPAC Newsletter

**

Are SPACs Back? You tell Us!

We've been saying for the last few months that the SPAC market is getting healthier as the pace has slowed and market dynamics have become rational again. This has translated into clear SPAC plays around pre-deal SPACs below NAV for yield, looking for pops at ex-redemption/votes, and other opportunities for SPAC investors to play the market. The negativity from the media has also died down, in part because results have stabilized and in part because there is only so much interest and clicks negativity can drive.

But, let us know what YOU are thinking regarding SPACs. Take our twitter survey to help gauge the mood on main street:

Redemptions on the Rise?

Redemptions may be on the rise for SPACs near/sub-NAV. Last week investors saw them start to come in more and on Tuesday Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) shareholders approved its deal with ironSource, but over 18M shares, or > $180M cash, submitted for redemption. That number represents ~18% of TBA's trust.

Tuesday's 4 announced SPAC deals didn't see much action. Thimble Point Acquisition (THMA) had the biggest pop, but it was only 1.75% and it closed well below NAV at $9.87.

+1.75% | THMA - Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. --> Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

+0.10% | CCAC - CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp --> Quanergy Systems

+0.3% | BCYP - Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. --> SAB Biotherapeutics

-0.1% | DDMX - DD3 Acquisition Corp. II --> Codere Online

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NGAB) taking Embark Trucks, Inc. Public

Embark Trucks, Inc. is an autonomous vehicle software-as-aservice company focused on the US trucking market. This is a space that is heating up with Amazon (AMZN) recently placing an order for 1,000 autonomous driving systems from and acquiring options to buy up to 20% of Plus.

A number of investors will likely be skeptical of the financials given the first year of financial forecasts starting at 2024 and seeing a massive jump from $867m in estimated 2024 revenue to $2.7B in 2025.

The press release also heavily promotes Elaine Chao, former Secretary of Transportation and Labor, joining Embark's board. It's unclear how much her ties to Washington will be of benefit to the company, but certainly as self-driving becomes more a regulatory issue and as government eventually adopts self-driving tech, having a strong advocate could be beneficial. But, for investors that prioritize in-depth operator/executor/technical expertise they won't be as immediately impressed by the appointment.

SPAC IPO

Coliseum Acquisition (MITA / U) debuts its $150M SPAC. It carries 1/3 warrants and is focused on acquisitions in the sports space. This is the first SAPC for the SC Holdings team.

June's SPAC Votes

Two more votes today for SPAC mergers. The FTAC Olympus (FTOC) / Payoneer should come through easily and with few, if any, redemptions given it is trading solidly above NAV -- closing at $10.26 on Tuesday.

Watch for redemptions for the Atrius (AACQ) / Origin Materials deal. On June 15th they announced that Apollo Global Management would invest up to $30m to help support the deal at closing.

Jun 23 | $ 10.26 | FTOC - FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp --> Payoneer Inc.

Jun 23 | $ 9.39 | AACQ - Artius Acquisition Inc. --> Origin Materials

Jun 24 | $ 9.98 | FRX - Forest Road Acquisition Corp --> Beachbody, LLC

Jun 24 | $ 10.00 | FIII - Forum Merger III Corporation --> Electric Last Mile, Inc.

Jun 28 | $ 10.00 | IACA - ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd --> Taboola

Jun 29 | $ 9.99 | NSTB - Northern Star Investment Corp. II --> Apex Clearing Holdings

Jun 29 | $ 13.98 | CLII - Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp --> EVgo

Jun 29 | $ 9.99 | FCAC - Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp --> sharecare

Jun 29 | $ 9.98 | RACA - Therapeutics Acquisition Corp --> POINT Biopharma

Jun 30 | $ 10.00 | WPF - Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. --> Alight Solutions

Jun 30 | $ 11.25 | HOL - Holicity Inc --> Astra

Jun 30 | $ 10.05 | ALUS - Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp --> FREYR

Jun 30 | $ 11.23 | APXT - Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation --> AvePoint, Inc.

Aging SPACs & "Peak Deal"

We haven't talked about it a lot recently, but "Peak Deal" is coming as SPACs age towards their deadlines. Look for it to put a real crunch on later this year as there are increasingly significant number of SPACs over 1-year old. While most will have another year to complete a deal, competition for a limited set of great, public-company ready private firms will get intense.

Here are some of the older pre-deal SPACs at the moment:

$ 9.97 | 19 months | MCMJ - Merida Merger Corp. I

$ 9.99 | 19 months | CHPM - CHP Merger Corp.

$ 9.98 | 15 months | DFPH - DFP HEALTHC ACQ

$ 9.83 | 12 months | TREB - Trebia Acquisition Corp

$ 10.00 | 12 months | BRLI - Brilliant Acquisition Corporation

$ 9.79 | 11 months | CPSR - Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

$ 9.80 | 11 months | HPX - HPX Corp

$ 9.78 | 11 months | ERES - East Resources Acquisition Company

$ 10.12 | 11 months | GRCY - Greencity Acquisition Corp

$ 9.78 | 11 months | ETAC - E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp.

$ 9.84 | 11 months | PRPB - CC NEUBERGER PR

$ 10.39 | 10 months | HSAQ - Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2

$ 9.77 | 10 months | GOAC - GO ACQUISITION

$ 9.79 | 10 months | RBAC - RedBall Acquisition Corp.

$ 9.87 | 10 months | LCAP - Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II

$ 9.86 | 10 months | BTAQ - BURGUNDY TC ACQ

More from Boardroom Alpha

More from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

  • Will the Better SPAC Narrative Hold this Week?
  • A Big Week for SPACs. Will the Narrative Continue to Improve?
  • SPAC Narrative Changing with De-SPAC Success and New Chamath SPACs?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)More from Boardroom Alpha

Community Policy
Boardroom Alpha

Boardroom Alpha

4
Followers
160
Post
553
Views
ABOUT

SPAC coverage

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nav
Person
Elaine Chao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Apollo Global Management#Therapeutics#Daily Spac Newsletter#Twitter#Thoma Bravo Advantage#Tba#Thimble Point Acquisition#Thma#Pear Therapeutics#Quanergy Systems#Sab Biotherapeutics 0 1#Codere#Ngab#Amzn#Transportation#Mita U Rrb#Sapc#Sc Holdings#Ftac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
Related
StocksPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

Break in the SPAC Action Ahead of July 4th

Things had been heating up in SPAC land with a barrage of merger votes, IPOs coming back, and merger announcements helping to clear the backlog of Pre-Deal SPACs. We'd expect a few days of a break given the upcoming July 4th holiday this weekend. No mergers or IPOs this morning (as of this writing), and no votes on the docket for the day.
Marketsetftrends.com

“SPACs Are Coming Back”: Joel Shulman on the Return of SPACs

With the recent announcement of Buzzfeed going public as a SPAC, the spotlight is once again on special purpose acquisitions companies, or SPACs. Founder and CIO of ERShares Joel Shulman recently discussed the return of SPACs on Fox Business. The SPAC Is Back?. A SPAC is in essence a shell...
Stockscrunchbase.com

The Market Minute: This Is Why You Keep Hearing About PIPE Deals With SPACs

If you read about SPACs as much as I do, you’ve probably seen the mention of PIPE deals whenever one of these blank-check mergers is announced. PIPE deals are nothing new, but they’re an area of the SPAC process we haven’t covered very much in this column. And after I had a very interesting conversation about PIPE deals with an investor, I figured we’d tackled PIPE deals and how they relate to SPACs this week.
New York City, NYPosted by
pymnts

SPAC Trailblazer Betsy Cohen Tells Investors To Think Globally

Betsy Cohen, a trailblazer in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) investment space and the chair of SPAC investment firm FinTech Masala, told investors during a webinar that the next wave of opportunities will come from abroad, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (June 29), citing the event hosted by the Economic Club of New York.
StocksLos Angeles Business Journal

Triller Investor Kavanaugh Backs Colombier SPAC

Colombier Acquisition Corp., a blank check company targeting the consumer products, social media and entertainment sectors, raised $150 million in its trading debut this month and has attracted an influential L.A. investor. Entrepreneur and entertainment executive Ryan Kavanaugh is a Colombier board member and a strategic adviser with “considerable access...
Businesskfgo.com

Exclusive: Quanergy nears China-backed SPAC deal to go public – sources

(Reuters) – Quanergy Systems Inc, a supplier of self-driving car technology, is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with Chinese blank-check acquisition firm CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Quanergy would be the latest company developing LiDAR technology – which uses...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $116,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

GTT Communications Shares Suspended by NYSE

The NYSE suspended GTT after Thursday’s close because the cloud networking company failed to file earnings reports on time. The New York Stock Exchange suspended GTT Communications’ (GTT) - Get Report stock after Thursday’s close, because the cloud networking company failed to file earnings reports on time. GTT said the...
StocksStreet.Com

AbbVie, Inc.

These Dividend Aristocrats have free DRIPs, long histories of raising their dividends, and attractive yields well above the market average. The charts and indicators of ABBV are pointed higher. Just like you have to know how to read a room, you have to know how to read a tape and...