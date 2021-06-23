Rep. Wakeman Sponsors Bipartisan Plan to Combat Elder Abuse

PB Elder Law is the only firm in WNY whose practice is dedicated to elder law. Mel speaks with one of the partners from the firm, attorney Daniel J. Schuller. He says the name of the firm is Pfalzgraf Beinhauer Grear Harris and Schuller, better known as PB Elder Law and they are a law firm that focuses on elder law. They have five attorneys there and the basic field of elder law is estate planning to estates upon someone’s passing, the use of trusts or assets protection and Medicaid for people who need payment for long-term care costs. They also do guardianships for people who are incapacitated and do not have a power of attorney. So, he says they generally speaking we are a firm who focuses entirely on elder law and they have support staff for each department.