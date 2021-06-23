Cancel
Rep. Wakeman Sponsors Bipartisan Plan to Combat Elder Abuse

By Michael Percha
wsgw.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Representative Rodney Wakeman is leading a bipartisan effort to combat elder abuse in Michigan and ensure vulnerable adults are not taken advantage of by those who are trusted to care for them. Wakeman, chair of the House Families, Children and Seniors Committee, is sponsoring a plan to fix failures...

Politicslegalnews.com

Nessel testifies before House Judiciary Committee on elder abuse bill package

“This package of bills is not just a good idea, it is a moral imperative,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told members of the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning as she testified on a bill package implementing fundamental reforms impacting guardians and conservators. With bipartisan support, and if passed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheStreet

AARP Applauds U.S. House Vote On Bipartisan Bill To Combat Age Bias

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer Nancy LeaMond issued the following statement in response to the U.S. House of Representatives' vote today approving the bipartisan Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act (POWADA). The legislation, introduced by Representatives Bobby Scott (VA-03), chairman of the Committee on Education and Labor, and Rodney Davis (IL-13), would defend the rights of older workers and protect them against age discrimination in the workplace. LeaMond said:
Washington, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

Congressman Gonzalez Votes to Approve Legislation to Prevent Elder Abuse

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday evening, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) voted to pass H.R. 2922, the Elder Abuse Protection Act, important bipartisan legislation to prevent elder abuse and improve law enforcement’s ability to interact with and respond to senior citizens who may have been victims of fraud and financial exploitation. Congressman Gonzalez has been a strong supporter of this legislation since its introduction in the previous Congress.
PoliticsPosted by
CNY News

New Elder Abuse Law Seeks to Protect Seniors

The "Golden Age" is not quite so golden for many seniors who find themselves victims of elder abuse at the hands of either family members or caretakers. New York State has just initiated a first-in-the-nation expansion of governmental programs to aid these senior citizens,. Elder abuse comes in many forms,...
SocietyWOLF

Preventing Elder Abuse Webinar

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — State officials say that reports of elder abuse have increased by over 80 percent in the past five years. Today, an advisory council held a town hall on how to prevent and respond to financial exploitation. "Unfortunately, at the department we hear stories like this...
Politicslegalnews.com

Legislation would strengthen guardianship and conservatorship laws

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was joined recently by Michigan Supreme Court Justice Megan Cavanagh, Representative Graham Filler, Senator Roger Victory and a bipartisan group of state legislators to announce legislation implementing fundamental reforms impacting guardians and conservators—individuals appointed by probate courts to act in the best interests of vulnerable individuals.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Coordinated Community Response: Elder Abuse in Door County

Door County Adult Protective Services received 195 referrals of abuse against people ages 60 and older in 2020. Last year it was unclear whether social-distancing recommendations would prevent families, friends, neighbors and providers from connecting with vulnerable older adults, but a recent Wisconsin Department of Health Services report revealed that the number of referrals in 2020 was closer to the five-year average of 256 than anticipated.
East Fishkill, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Gillibrand, James, address elder financial abuse

HOPEWELL JUNCTION – As seniors were gathering inside the East Fishkill Senior Center, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced a new federal bill to help curb abuse known as the Senior Financial Empowerment Act. “We have written a bill, I wrote it with...
New York City, NYNews 12

Sen. Gillibrand announces bill to combat scams against elderly

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was in East Fishkill Friday to help combat an increase in scams targeting the elderly. During her visit, the senator announced the Senior Financial Empowerment Act. The bipartisan legislation would give seniors and their loved ones access to information about financial abuse, improve how its reported, and create a national hotline for seniors to report it.
Politicsvalleyjournal.net

State, local officials join forces to raise awareness about elder abuse

Governor Greg Gianforte, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Adam Meier, Mike Grove, President/CEO Bank of the Rockies and Michael Hagenlock of DPHHS Adult Protective Services came together Friday, June 15, to raise awareness about elder abuse in Montana. Meier said in 2020 a...
Lawwitzamfm.com

Prosecutor Anthony Quinn on Elder Abuse Awareness

Jasper, Indiana - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is designated in June of each year. This is a day set aside to recognize that some of our most important citizens are vulnerable to abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Elder abuse impacts not just seniors, but anyone over the age of eighteen...
Congress & Courtsspectrumlocalnews.com

Rep. Paul Tonko bill aimed at combatting addiction

A bill introduced Friday by Rep. Paul Tonko is aimed at fighting a surge in addiction cases across the country amid the physical and emotional stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure, which has Republican backing as well as support in the U.S. Senate, would boost funding for addiction prevention,...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Guardianship Abuse is Elder Abuse | Opinion

Nobody is ever truly prepared for their parents to experience physical and mental decline. That challenge is hard enough on its own. But unfortunately, bad actors willing to exploit it have figured out how to manipulate a system designed to protect the vulnerable. Guardianship abuse is a nationwide problem, and...
Kent, OHAthens Messenger

Attorney General Yost highlights work against elder abuse

An elderly woman at a patient care facility in Kent, Ohio, was having trouble installing her dentures when patient-care worker Anthony O’Neal stepped in, applying enough force into her shoulder with his fingers that the patient screamed out in pain. O’Neal then shoved the dentures into the woman’s mouth. Elsewhere,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Rep. Kelly Introduces Bipartisan Bill To Help 9-1-1 Operators

WASHINGTON, DC – Today Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL-02), introduced the bipartisan Providing Resources and Occupational Training for Emotional Crisis and Trauma (PROTECT) 911 Act to address important health and wellness issues for our nation’s 9-1-1 call-takers and dispatchers. Congresswoman Norma Torres (D-CA-35), Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-01), and Congressman Peter Meijer (R-MI-03) are original cosponsors. “Our nation’s 9-1-1 call takers and emergency Continue Reading
Cherokee County, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Commissioners to proclaim June Elder Abuse Prevention Month

Cherokee County commissioners heard from Tonya Fuller with Faith Based Community Engagement requesting a resolution designating June as Elder Abuse Prevention Month. “June is Elder Abuse Prevention Month. This month provides an excellent opportunity for Cherokee County to demonstrate its support in ending elder abuse and to support the numerous victims who are among us. It’s a wonderful opportunity to educate the public of the seriousness of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of the elderly population,” Fuller said.
HealthChippewa Herald

HSHS: Know the types and signs of elder abuse

In Wisconsin, in 2020 nearly 5,000 cases of elder abuse or neglect were reported according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. In the United States, up to five million senior citizens in is abused or neglected each year, according to the National Council on Aging. However, only one in every 14 cases is brought to the attention of authorities.
Elma, NYwestsenecabee.com

Elder abuse awareness campaign continues through the month

State Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan (R-Elma) joined state and local officials in marking World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) on June 15, kicking off a month-long effort to promote an understanding of elder abuse as a public health and human rights issue. The theme of this year’s WNY WEAAD campaign is “Reach Out, Speak Out,” encouraging people to check in […]
LawWKBW-TV

Elder law and estate planning with PB Elder Law

PB Elder Law is the only firm in WNY whose practice is dedicated to elder law. Mel speaks with one of the partners from the firm, attorney Daniel J. Schuller. He says the name of the firm is Pfalzgraf Beinhauer Grear Harris and Schuller, better known as PB Elder Law and they are a law firm that focuses on elder law. They have five attorneys there and the basic field of elder law is estate planning to estates upon someone’s passing, the use of trusts or assets protection and Medicaid for people who need payment for long-term care costs. They also do guardianships for people who are incapacitated and do not have a power of attorney. So, he says they generally speaking we are a firm who focuses entirely on elder law and they have support staff for each department.