PVH Selling Heritage Business to Authentic Brands Group

By Evan Clark
WWD
WWD
 11 days ago
PVH Corp. is letting go of part of its past as it moves into the future and sharpens its focus on the powerhouse Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands. The company inked a $220 million deal to sell its Heritage Brand business to Authentic Brands Group that will see the Izod, Van Heusen, Arrow and Geoffrey Beene trademarks move over the branding specialist.

EssilorLuxottica Completes Acquisition Of Grandvision

EssilorLuxottica closed on its acquisition of GrandVision in accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreements signed on July 30, 2019. “After assessing all our options, we have made the decision to proceed with the completion of the deal without further delay. The strategic rationale of the transaction remains strong and unchanged, and after two years of efforts and relentless work, we are now ready to turn a page and start a new chapter of EssilorLuxottica’s history, with GrandVision. In doing so, we will use the learnings and experience gathered over the past years to ensure GrandVision and its 37,000 talented employees are integrated successfully. As the industry returns to growth following the pandemic, we believe this is the perfect time to expand our retail network, so that we can engage more effectively with consumers and thus raise the visibility and quality of the entire industry. This will benefit all stakeholders, including our customers to whom we remain fully committed”, said Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant, respectively CEO and.
WWD

Global Brands Shares Halted

Trading in the shares of the financially strapped Global Brands Group was halted in Hong Kong on Friday after the firm said it was unable to turn in its year-end results on time. Companies are required to publish their audited annual financial statements within three months of the close of...
WWD

Loli Beauty Raises Capital From Natura & Co.’s Fable Investments

Sustainable beauty leader Loli Beauty has gotten a seed investment from Natura & Co.’s venture fund, Fable Investments. Loli makes waste-free, water-free natural beauty products. The business was founded by Tina Hedges, who said she took on the Fable Investment as she scales up sales at Ulta Beauty, and looks to build out inventory and ramp up marketing. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
EconomyAdvanced Television

GeoComply consolidates business branding

In a move better to leverage its location fraud detection technology, fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions provider GeoComply Solutions has consolidated its iGaming, streaming media and fintech businesses under one brand, GeoComply. Prior to consolidation, its media and fintech businesses were managed under the GeoGuard brand. GeoGuard will continue as...
Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem Journal

VF completes sell-off of nine Work segment apparel brands

VF Corp., formerly based in Greensboro, said Tuesday it has completed the sale of the occupational portion of its Work segment to a subsidiary of Redwood Capital Investments LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The apparel marketer, based in Denver, said in January 2020 it was “reviewing strategic...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dixie Group, Inc. (DXYN) in Deal to Sell Commercial Business to Mannington Mills

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) today announced entry into an agreement in principle for the sale of its commercial business to Mannington Mills, Inc. Terms and conditions are to be finalized in the near future.
WWD

Global Brands Group Looking to Shed Brands

Questions continue to grow concerning the future of Global Brands Group. The North American company has issued a warning about continuing as a going concern and is looking to sell off its brands, according to industry sources. Sources said two of the biggest licensed brands, Spyder and Frye, have transitioned...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

PVH Corp. (PVH) Updates FY21 Outlook in Connection With Announcement of the Sale of Its IZOD, Van Heusen, ARROW and Geoffrey Beene Brands

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] announced today that it is updating its full year outlook in connection with its earlier announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain intellectual property and other assets of its Heritage Brands business to Authentic Brands Group ("ABG") and will exit its Heritage Brands business. The cash purchase price for the transaction is approximately $220 million, subject to a customary adjustment. The transaction, which includes the IZOD, Van Heusen, ARROW and Geoffrey Beene brand trademarks and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction to repurchase shares of its common stock.
Businessverdictfoodservice.com

FAT Brands to acquire brand management company Global Franchise Group

FAT Brands has agreed to acquire brand management company Global Franchise Group (GFG) from Serruya Private Equity and Lion Capital in a $442.5m cash and stock deal. GFG franchises and operates a quick-service restaurant (QSR) concepts portfolio which includes Round Table Pizza, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker.
Reuters

Sanofi sells portfolio of regional consumer brands to Stada

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi on Monday said it agreed to sell 16 mainly European consumer healthcare brands to private-equity owned Stada to streamline its product portfolio. Stada said in a statement the purchase of the brands, including Mitosyl ointment, Silomat cough remedies, Frubiase nutritional supplements, will...
Businesssvdaily.com

eBay Sells Korean Business to EMart

EBay Inc. announced it will sell 80.01% of its Korean businesses to Emart, Korea’s largest retailer for approximately $3 billion. The deal is contingent upon the Bank of Korea’s acceptance of the filings related to foreign exchange transactions. “After a thorough strategic review and competitive sale process, we are excited...
Gamblingchatsports.com

Sports Illustrated, Authentic Brands Group, 888 Announce SI Sportsbook Launch

Sports Illustrated, Authentic Brands Group, Jamie Salter, Supreme Court of the United States, Itai Pazner, United States of America, Colorado. The world of sports gambling is about to get much more exciting, especially for the readers of Sports Illustrated. On Wednesday, SI’s parent company, Authentic Brands Group, and 888, one...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

PVH Corp Lowers Guidance, Following Sale of Heritage Brands for $220M

PVH Corp (PVH) entered a definitive agreement to sell its Heritage Brands ARROW, Geoffrey Beene, IZOD, and Van Heusen to focus on global growth brands Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. The company will sell those brands to Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for $220 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2021, following regulatory approvals. Consequently, the company has updated its full-year guidance. Net proceeds from the transaction will be used for the repurchase of PVH shares. The company also reaffirmed plans to restore its dividend program. (See PVH stock chart on TipRanks) PVH Corp’s CEO Stefan Larsson said it was a tough decision to exit the Heritage business because these brands were the foundation that built PVH as a leading fashion company. Larsson stated, “This transaction reflects our commitment to driving our next chapter of sustainable, profitable growth – focused on the Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER brands, our international markets, driving product strength with increased pricing power and margin expansion, and winning in the marketplace through super-charging e-commerce.” PVH will still continue to own its underwear and intimate businesses, including the Warner brand, which complement its neckwear and dress shirts business. As a result of the sale, the company lowered its full guidance and now expects full-year revenue to increase by 22% to 24%, down from the initial forecast of 24% to 26% increase. On a Non-GAAP basis, full-year earnings per share are expected at $6.5, up from prior guidance of $5.5. Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow has reiterated a Hold rating on the stock but raised the price target to $110 from $90, implying a 2.1% upside potential from current levels. According to the analyst, the company continues to see solid growth overseas, with the U.S. improvement around the corner. Boruchow stated, “Expect beat & raise story to continue, though 2H21 Street expectations likely to be revised downward. The print itself was not overly surprising, and we don’t believe bears nor bulls took much out of it.” Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 7 Buys, 6 Holds, and 1 Sell. The average analyst PVH price target of $119.08 implies 10.6% upside potential from current levels. PVH scores 6 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, suggesting that the stock is likely to perform in line with market averages.
Benzinga

Why Digital Brands Group Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares are trading higher by 70% at $6.95 on heavy volume after the company announced it's expanding its commerce ecosystem by launching a select group of brands on Amazon this Fall. The stock has been halted three times for volatility Thursday morning. Digital Brands Group...
Business94.3 Jack FM

Calvin Klein owner to sell Van Heusen, Arrow brand trademarks

(Reuters) – PVH Corp said on Wednesday it would sell its Izod, Van Heusen, Arrow and Geoffrey Beene trademarks in a deal valued at about $220 million, as it focuses on its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger divisions. The deal with Authentic Brands Group includes the sale of some intellectual...
Forbes

The CEO Of Revival Rugs On How The Brand Is Preserving Artisan Traditions and Heritage Makers

After an initial dip in 2020 business due to inventory scarcity amid global supply chain challenges, Revival Rugs has grown 70% year-over-year (YOY) between then and now. The artisan-focused home goods company has launched new product categories from bath to furniture in 2021 and has grown 100% YOY between April of 2020 and April of 2021. CEO and Co-founder Ben Hyman shares how the company has been able to grow at this pace, how they source and what’s next for the brand.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 104,569 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.