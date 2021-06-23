General Hospital Spoilers: Laura Haunted By Cyrus’ Words, Martin Works To Help Sister!

General Hospital spoilers tease that Laura Collins (Genie Francis) has successfully overcome her greatest obstacle since becoming the Mayor of Port Charles. Laura had no idea when she first encountered Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) that he would end up taking up so much of her headspace. The drug lord was not only a threat to her city, but to her personally as well. As it turns out, both Cyrus and Martin Grey (Michael E Knight) share the same biological father as Laura herself, making both men her half-brother. Once Laura eventually discovered this fact, she had to deal with find a way to stop him. Unfortunately, that meant being in his close proximity more often than she would have liked.