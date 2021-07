People who rail against a national celebration of Juneteenth fail to understand the historical gravity of American slavery. There was no CNN or MSNBC in 1831 to report on Nat Turner's rebellion against slave owners who cared nothing about the physical or mental repercussions of their chattel. Nor were the slavers caring about the future generations of African Americans who suffered social, psychological and economic injury. They didn't care about the whites who would go on to disown the history of a terrible chapter. Of course, it's no secret that all of us today could be better. Better citizens. Better politicians. Better neighbors. In St. Louis we took a major step in that direction recently by electing our first female African-American mayor, the honorable Tishaura O. Jones.