Amid Strides In LGBTQ Worker Rights, Fashion’s Culture Still Too Gendered

Apparel retail veteran Rob Smith says he’s been on a mission in the last few years to degender fashion. His widely publicized endeavors — the fashion brand The Phluid Project; a company training program billed “Get Phluid;” and, more recently, his non-profit The Phluid Phoundation — are meant to get at something laws can’t always touch: the norms in reality of whether LGBTQ people are truly embraced and valued within an enterprise, and not merely included as tokens of representation.