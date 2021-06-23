Cancel
Amid Strides In LGBTQ Worker Rights, Fashion’s Culture Still Too Gendered

By Sindhu Sundar
WWD
WWD
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apparel retail veteran Rob Smith says he’s been on a mission in the last few years to degender fashion. His widely publicized endeavors — the fashion brand The Phluid Project; a company training program billed “Get Phluid;” and, more recently, his non-profit The Phluid Phoundation — are meant to get at something laws can’t always touch: the norms in reality of whether LGBTQ people are truly embraced and valued within an enterprise, and not merely included as tokens of representation.

