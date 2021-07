With temperatures reaching well over 90 degrees over the next couple days, the best advice may be to stay inside. Dennis Dudley, director of the Frederick County Department of Emergency Preparedness, recommends people stay in air-conditioned locations if possible and limit outdoor activities to the early morning and evening hours as much as possible. For those without air conditioning, he suggests they visit family or friends who do have it or go to public areas, such as a mall or library, that has air conditioning.