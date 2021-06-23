A Situational Guide to Phoenix Coffee Shops

The Phoenix coffee shop scene — and its beans — gets better every year. You're far more likely to find damn good coffee here than today than you were a mere decade ago. The different shops have different strengths, though, and in the interest of helping you find what you're looking for, we've put together a guide to Phoenix coffee based on its extra shots of personality: pastries, people-watching, pour-over, patios. Read on to find out where to go to get your coffee-related needs properly met.