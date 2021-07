Located 80 miles from the coast of mainland China, Taiwan is a country of 23 million citizens, of whom 850,000 reside in, and about half work in, mainland China. In January 2020, it would have been expected to suffer the highest number of cases of Covid-19 after mainland China. Yet, remarkably, in the whole of 2020, there were under a thousand cases, and just seven deaths, without a lockdown.