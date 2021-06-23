Three days of celebration marked the importance of Iinnii to the Blackfeet People

Last week Iinnii Days brought workshops and presenters to the community in celebration of bison as an integral part of Blackfeet culture. Local families and visitors got to listen to elders speak of the history of bison and the Blackfeet, learn from bison conservationists and participate in a bison harvest, hide tanning and meat cutting. Kids from the Browning, Heart Butte and Cuts Wood schools were bussed in to play traditional games, listen to Napi stories, and put on a bison jump reenactment. Throughout the three days of activities, the elders and speakers reminded the community that the Piikunii connection to buffalo and the journey the Tribal herd has taken to return from near extension demonstrates why conservation of Blackfeet lands and animals should be returned to the hands of the Blackfeet.