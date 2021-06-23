Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Mining precious rare-earth elements from coal fly ash with a reusable ionic liquid

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Rare-earth elements are in many everyday products, such as smart phones, LED lights and batteries. However, only a few locations have large enough deposits worth mining, resulting in global supply chain tensions. So, there's a push toward recycling them from non-traditional sources, such as waste from burning coal -- fly ash. Now, researchers in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology report a simple method for recovering these elements from coal fly ash using an ionic liquid.

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Earth#Fly Ash#Acs#The U S Congress#Cas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Science
News Break
Recycling
Related
ScienceScience Daily

Enzyme from fungi shows molecules which way to turn

A small fungal enzyme could play a significant role in simplifying the development and manufacture of drugs, according to Rice University scientists. The Rice lab of chemical and biomolecular engineer Xue Sherry Gao and collaborators isolated a biocatalyst known as CtdE after identifying it as the natural mechanism that controls the chirality -- the left- or right-handedness -- of compounds produced by the native fungal host.
ChemistryEurekAlert

New characterisation strategy proves promising in high-purity metal separation

KeAi Communications Co., Ltd. Metals with similar chemical properties are usually extracted together, which limits the opportunities to separate high-purity metals. To increase those opportunities, it's important to understand how different metal species act during the solvent extraction process. Researchers from the Institute of Process Engineering (IPE), of the Chinese...
Agriculturenanowerk.com

Researchers use multivalent gold nanoparticles to develop efficient molecular probe

(Nanowerk News) Cells play a precise game of telephone, sending messages to each other that trigger actions further on. With clear signaling, the cells achieve their goals. In disease, however, the signals break up and result in confused messaging and unintended consequences. To help parse out these signals and how they function in health -- and go awry in disease -- scientists tag proteins with labels they can follow as the proteins interact with the molecular world around them.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Secret to weathering climate change lies at our feet

AMHERST, Mass. - Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently discovered that the ability of agricultural grasses to withstand drought is directly related to the health of the microbial community living on their stems, leaves and seeds. "Microbes do an enormous amount for the grasses that drive the world's...
Chemistrynanowerk.com

New nanotechnology will enable a 'healthy' electric current production inside the human body

(Nanowerk News) A new nanotechnology development by an international research team led by Tel Aviv University researchers will make it possible to generate electric currents and voltage within the human body through the activation of various organs (mechanical force). The researchers explain that the development involves a new and very strong biological material, similar to collagen, which is non-toxic and causes no harm to the body's tissues.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Significant underestimation of radiative forcing by aerosol–cloud interactions derived from satellite-based methods

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23888-1, published online 15 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the acknowledgments. ‘This research has been supported by the National Key R&D Program of China (grant nos. 2019YFA0606802 and 2016YFA0600404)’ should have read ‘This research has been supported by the...
AstronomyEurekAlert

Microwave radiation features and lunar regolith parameters inversion of the Rümker region

China's lunar exploration project can be divided into three steps: "orbiting", "landing" and "returning". At present, the first two have been completed, and the third step, "return", will be achieved by the CE-5, which is the first sample return satellite of China and is expected to drill at a depth of no less than 2 m and bring back about 2 kg of scientific samples. In June 2017, the landing region of CE-5 lunar probe was selected as the Rümker region, which is located in the northern Oceanus Procellarum on the lunar near side and has a long volcanic history and complex geological composition.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Tiny tweaks to sparkle: Editing light-emitting organic molecules via surface modification

(Nanowerk News) Many researchers in the field of materials science constantly seek novel and versatile platforms that can be used to tailor materials to match their intended use. One example of this are covalent organic frameworks (COFs), an emerging class of crystalline porous polymers with a favorable set of fundamental properties, namely crystallinity, stability, and porosity. This combination makes them, in theory, adjustable to many modern applications.
AstronomyEurekAlert

Kepler telescope glimpses population of free-floating planets

Tantalising evidence has been uncovered for a mysterious population of "free-floating" planets, planets that may be alone in deep space, unbound to any host star. The results include four new discoveries that are consistent with planets of similar masses to Earth, published today in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
Chemistrychemistryworld.com

Gold double helix assembles with DNA-like precision

Gold clusters assemble into double-helical supercrystals using similar pairing principles to those found between DNA base pairs, scientists have discovered. DNA has previously been used to create helical DNA–nanoparticle hybrid structures, but this is the first time nanoclusters have been known to self-assemble into a double helix. Without help from biological molecules, helices are difficult to build as they require a delicate balance between repulsive and attractive forces – in DNA, these are ionic interactions, and π stacking and hydrogen bonding, respectively.
ChemistryPhys.org

An innovative method for producing complex molecules

A team of researchers at the Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has successfully solved the problem of finding a straightforward, cost-effective process for producing hexaarylbenzene molecules with six different aromatic rings. These molecules are important functional materials. The results were published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
Pittsburgh, PAEurekAlert

Shining a light on methane transformation

PITTSBURGH (July 6, 2021) ... The growth of the hydrofracturing ("fracking") industry in the U.S. has increased the production of methane, whose uses as both a fuel and feedstock are extremely valuable in the petrochemical industry. But since most fracking occurs in rural and isolated areas far from production facilities, the cost to store and transport methane is very high. Since methane is a significant greenhouse gas, it is being flared as it is released into the atmosphere resulting in approximately $16 billion of value loss annually.
ScienceEurekAlert

Synthetic biology circuits can respond within seconds

Synthetic biology offers a way to engineer cells to perform novel functions, such as glowing with fluorescent light when they detect a certain chemical. Usually, this is done by altering cells so they express genes that can be triggered by a certain input. However, there is often a long lag...
PhysicsPhysics World

Unusual superconductivity appears in a Kagome metal

Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have found evidence for an unusual superconducting state in CsV3Sb5, a so-called Kagome metal that exhibits exotic electronic properties. The finding could shed new light on how superconductivity emerges in materials where phenomena such as frustrated magnetism and intertwined orders play a major role.
Energy Industryetftrends.com

Rare Earth Metals and the Quest for Renewable Energy

Clean energy products like solar panels and wind turbines may be easy to spot, but investors aren’t always thinking about what’s inside. There is opportunity to be had with producers of the materials that power clean energy technologies. Enter the VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX). REMX, the original and still only exchange traded fund dedicated to rare earths equities, is almost 11 years old.
SciencePhys.org

In-situ diagnostic of femtosecond laser probe pulses for ultrafast imaging applications

Ultrafast imaging plays an important role in physics and chemistry to investigate the femtosecond dynamics of nonuniform samples. The method is based on understanding phenomena induced by an ultrashort laser pump pulse using an ultrashort probe pulse thereafter. The emergence of very successful ultrafast imaging techniques with an extremely high frame-rate is based on wavelength or spatial frequency encoding. In a new report now in Light: Science & Applications, Chen Xie, Remi Meyer, and a team of scientists in China and France used a pump-induced micrografting method to provide detailed in situ characterization of a weak probe pulse. The method is non-destructive and fast to perform and therefore the in-situ probe diagnostic can be repeated to calibrate experimental conditions. The technique will allow previously inaccessible imaging to become feasible across a field of superfast science at the micro- and nanoscale.
SciencePhys.org

Nano-scale borate bioactive glass: A next generation material for skin-healing

Recently, with the help of a steady-state strong magnetic field experimental device, scientists constructed nano-scale borate bioactive glass (Nano-HCA@BG), which can effectively reduce the biological toxicity of borate bioglass, improve the biocompatibility of the glass, and promote the effect of borate bioglass on skin repair. Prof. Wang Junfeng from the...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Space Chemistry Billions of Years Ago: Polymers in Meteorites Provide Clues to Early Solar System

A group of polymers across several members of the oldest meteorite class, the CV3 type, shed light on space chemistry as early as 12.5 billion years ago. Many meteorites, which are small pieces from asteroids, do not experience high temperatures at any point in their existence. Because of this, these meteorites provide a good record of complex chemistry present when or before our solar system was formed 4.57 billion years ago.
Environmentchemistryworld.com

Engineering microbes to degrade contaminants

Allonnia is using synthetic biology to tackle major environmental challenges like PFASs, metals and plastic waste. A US waste remediation start-up is using synthetic biology to address major environmental challenges like per- and poly-fluorinated substances (PFASs). Allonnia, formed in late 2019 and based in Boston, aims to build technology that can eat harmful chemicals in the environment and restore natural habitats.
SciencePhysics World

Physicists explain why unexpectedly small temperature fluctuations occur in objects exposed to extreme heat

A new explanation for why thermal systems subjected to extreme heat fluxes display far lower temperature fluctuations than expected has been developed by researchers in France. By adding two additional components to a widely-used theorem for predicting fluctuations, Alex Fontana, and colleagues at ENS de Lyon have explained a key discrepancy between theory and experimental observations of silicon cantilevers exposed to extreme temperature gradients. Their discovery could improve high-precision experiments and the design of tiny machines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy