Mapping methane sources in Paris

 13 days ago

A potent greenhouse gas, methane is released by many sources, both human and natural. Large cities emit significant amounts of methane, but in many cases the exact emission sources are unknown. Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology have conducted mobile measurements of methane and its sources throughout Paris. Their findings suggest that the natural gas distribution network, the sewage system and furnaces of buildings are ideal targets for methane reduction efforts.

Economy
Industry
Europe
Energy Industry
Science
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

EQT Launches $75M Fund to Investigate Hydrogen, CO2 Storage

Last week MDN told you that EQT Corporation, the largest natural gas driller in the U.S., had released its 2020 ESG report and announced the company would be “net carbon zero” by 2025 or sooner (see EQT Issues 2020 ESG Report, Claims Net Zero by 2025 “or Sooner”). In a follow-up conference call with analysts, EQT CEO Toby Rice announced he believes EQT could become THE lowest-cost producer of hydrogen in the U.S.–using EQT’s fracked natural gas, of course. In addition, when shale wells run dry, Rice plans to pump carbon dioxide down into the empty wells, something called carbon sequestration.
EnvironmentThe Conversation

Reforesting Europe would increase rainfall – new research

“Plant more trees” is often the first idea that comes to mind when we think about how to prevent further climate change or at least adapt to its impacts. There are good reasons for this. Multiple studies have shown that as well as trees being a fantastic way to store carbon dioxide, they offer other benefits, such as a cooling effect in cities, the ability to reduce flood risk and boost biodiversity, among other things.
AstronomyEurekAlert

Microwave radiation features and lunar regolith parameters inversion of the Rümker region

China's lunar exploration project can be divided into three steps: "orbiting", "landing" and "returning". At present, the first two have been completed, and the third step, "return", will be achieved by the CE-5, which is the first sample return satellite of China and is expected to drill at a depth of no less than 2 m and bring back about 2 kg of scientific samples. In June 2017, the landing region of CE-5 lunar probe was selected as the Rümker region, which is located in the northern Oceanus Procellarum on the lunar near side and has a long volcanic history and complex geological composition.
ChemistryEurekAlert

New characterisation strategy proves promising in high-purity metal separation

KeAi Communications Co., Ltd. Metals with similar chemical properties are usually extracted together, which limits the opportunities to separate high-purity metals. To increase those opportunities, it's important to understand how different metal species act during the solvent extraction process. Researchers from the Institute of Process Engineering (IPE), of the Chinese...
Energy Industryinsideevs.com

Big Oil Knows Hydrogen Is Dead End, But Uses It To Delay Electrification

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Secret to weathering climate change lies at our feet

AMHERST, Mass. - Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently discovered that the ability of agricultural grasses to withstand drought is directly related to the health of the microbial community living on their stems, leaves and seeds. "Microbes do an enormous amount for the grasses that drive the world's...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Bringing Batteries to the Helm of Grid Services

Originally published on RMI.org. India’s electricity market has undergone several changes in recent years. The share of variable renewable energy in the generation mix has increased, the market has seen the consolidation of a single, synchronous national grid, and there has been a heightened emphasis on reliability and stability of system operations. But as the share of renewable energy rises to meet decarbonization ambitions, there is growing impetus for the system operator to maintain and diversify grid balancing resources.
ScienceEurekAlert

Sixth Joint Science Conference of the Western Balkans Process

Participants at the 6th Joint Science Conference of the Western Balkans Process have developed a "10 Point Plan" to control the coronavirus pandemic in the Western Balkans. Participants at the virtual two-day meeting also discussed priorities for the time after the pandemic in the Western Balkans and South East Europe. These include a decent healthcare system, climate neutrality, reduction of air and water pollution, and the digitalization of education, public administration, industry and healthcare. The conference was jointly organized by the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina and the Polish Academy of Sciences as part of the Western Balkans Process.
Energy Industrymining.com

Huge methane leak spotted in heart of China’s top coal hub

A massive plume of methane, the potent greenhouse gas that’s a key contributor to global warming, has been identified in China’s biggest coal production region. The release in northeast Shanxi province is one of the largest that geoanalytics company Kayrros SAS has so far attributed to the global coal sector and likely emanated from multiple mining operations.
Pittsburgh, PAEurekAlert

Shining a light on methane transformation

PITTSBURGH (July 6, 2021) ... The growth of the hydrofracturing ("fracking") industry in the U.S. has increased the production of methane, whose uses as both a fuel and feedstock are extremely valuable in the petrochemical industry. But since most fracking occurs in rural and isolated areas far from production facilities, the cost to store and transport methane is very high. Since methane is a significant greenhouse gas, it is being flared as it is released into the atmosphere resulting in approximately $16 billion of value loss annually.
Energy Industryeia.gov

U.S. fossil fuel consumption fell by 9% in 2020, the lowest level in nearly 30 years

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review. Note: Click for full U.S. fossil fuel chart and for footnotes. In 2020, total consumption of fossil fuels in the United States, including petroleum, natural gas, and coal, fell to 72.9 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu), down 9% from 2019 and the lowest level since 1991, according to our Monthly Energy Review. Our new chart of U.S. fossil fuel consumption by source and sector shows how each sector consumes fossil fuels. The chart also shows fossil fuels used for industrial non-combustion or nonfuel purposes, for example, in making plastics and chemicals.
Energy IndustryPhys.org

Gulf Coast ready to develop carbon storage hub

The stage is set for a new carbon storage economy to emerge along the Gulf Coast, according to a study led by The University of Texas at Austin, with the region offering ample opportunities to capture and store carbon, and recent state and federal incentives giving an added push to get started.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Nitrous oxide, a powerful greenhouse gas, is on the rise from ocean dead zones

In October 2019, I set sail with a team of scientists aboard the Canadian Coast Guard Vessel John P. Tully in the northeast Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Vancouver Island. Battling rough seas and lack of sleep, we spent the better part of a week working shoulder-to-shoulder in a small stand-up refrigerator, analyzing seafloor sediments to learn more about the effects of low-oxygen conditions on deep-sea environments.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Studies add to concern about climate tipping

Two model studies document the probability of climate tipping in Earth subsystems. The findings support the urgency of restricting CO2 emissions as abrupt climate changes might be less predictable and more widespread in the climate system than anticipated. The work is part of the European TiPES project, coordinated by the University of Copenhagen, Denmark but was conducted by Professor Michael Ghil, Ecole Normale Supérieure, Paris, France and coauthours from The Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium and Parthenope University of Naples, Italy.
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Balancing Plant Growth and Resilience

In an international research project, a research group at the Gregor Mendel Institute in Vienna has investigated how plants react to rising temperatures in terms of the two strategies essential for their survival: “growth” and “warding off disease”. Their studies show that heat triggers a broad immune response and stops growth. Awareness of these regulatory mechanisms is becoming increasingly important in the face of climate change.
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS): Geographic Trends

Traditionally, CCS deployments were primarily used for enhanced oil recovery EOR programmes in the US, Canada, Brazil, and, to some extent, in the Middle East. However, CCS still remains a niche technology whose adoption has been hindered by technology and financing challenges. Geographic Trends. Listed below are the key geographic...
Environmentchemistryworld.com

Engineering microbes to degrade contaminants

Allonnia is using synthetic biology to tackle major environmental challenges like PFASs, metals and plastic waste. A US waste remediation start-up is using synthetic biology to address major environmental challenges like per- and poly-fluorinated substances (PFASs). Allonnia, formed in late 2019 and based in Boston, aims to build technology that can eat harmful chemicals in the environment and restore natural habitats.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Researchers in Spain and Turkey project 22%-efficient UMG solar cell

Silicon purified metallurgically through the ‘FerroSolar' process has been shown to achieve, on a conventional production line, up to 20.76% efficiency in multicrystalline cells made with upgraded metallurgical-grade (UMG) silicon. Such devices also significantly reduce the cost of purification and the environmental impact of manufacturing modules, which can have a 25% lower carbon footprint as a result.
EconomyNature.com

Decoupling density from tallness in analysing the life cycle greenhouse gas emissions of cities

The UN estimate 2.5 billion new urban residents by 2050, thus further increasing global greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions and energy demand, and the environmental impacts caused by the built environment. Achieving optimal use of space and maximal efficiency in buildings is therefore fundamental for sustainable urbanisation. There is a growing belief that building taller and denser is better. However, urban environmental design often neglects life cycle GHG emissions. Here we offer a method that decouples density and tallness in urban environments and allows each to be analysed individually. We test this method on case studies of real neighbourhoods and show that taller urban environments significantly increase life cycle GHG emissions (+154%) and low-density urban environments significantly increase land use (+142%). However, increasing urban density without increasing urban height reduces life cycle GHG emissions while maximising the population capacity. These results contend the claim that building taller is the most efficient way to meet growing demand for urban space and instead show that denser urban environments do not significantly increase life cycle GHG emissions and require less land.

