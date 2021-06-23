NASA, Tide Team Up To Develop Laundry Detergent For Astronaut Use
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration and Procter & Gamble, owner of the Tide laundry brand, are working together to figure out how to do laundry in space. "Tide has signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA to help in the development of laundry detergent solutions and technology development in space," P&G said in a statement on Tuesday. "Under the agreement, NASA may test and study Tide cleaning solutions in space."www.btimesonline.com