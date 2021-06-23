Cancel
Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Heavy casualties reported after air strike

By Long Reads
BBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of people have reportedly been killed or injured after Ethiopia's air force bombed a market in the northern region of Tigray. Eyewitnesses told the BBC the Ethiopian air force struck the town of Togoga on Tuesday, 25 km (15 miles) from the region's capital, Mekelle. The Ethiopian military denied...

www.bbc.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Military Bases#Air Strike#Eritrea#Ethiopian#Tigrayan#Reuters#Aider#Tplf#The Tigray Defence Force#Tdf
Africariverbender.com

Witnesses say airstrike in Ethiopia's Tigray kills dozens

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Health workers in Ethiopia’s Tigray region say an airstrike hit a busy village market on Tuesday and soldiers have blocked medical teams from traveling to the scene. They and a former resident cite witnesses saying dozens of people were killed. One doctor in Tigray’s regional capital...
PoliticsCBS News

Ethiopia holds elections amid Tigray crisis

Ethiopians went to the polls Monday as the country's northern Tigray region faces one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. The fighting in Tigray has killed thousands of people and displaced millions since last November, and the United Nations said more than 350,000 people in the conflict-torn region are starving. Michelle Gavin, a senior fellow for Africa studies for the Council on Foreign Relations, joined CBSN to discuss.
United NationsPosted by
Reuters

U.N. rights chief deplores abuse reports in Ethiopia's Tigray

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. rights chief said on Monday she was “deeply disturbed” by reports of continued violations including executions in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, and added that a long-awaited joint investigation should be ready by August. Michelle Bachelet said abuses had been committed by all sides in the conflict...
AdvocacyBirmingham Star

Three Aid Workers Murdered in Ethiopia's Tigray

Medecins Sans Frontières said Friday that three aid workers for the organization were found dead near their vehicle in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region. "No words can truly convey all our sadness, shock and outrage against this horrific attack," the medical charity said in a statement. "Nor can words soothe the loss and suffering of their families and loved ones, to whom we relay our deepest sympathy and condolences."
Africakdal610.com

Impact of ceasefire in Ethiopia’s Tigray ‘unclear’ – U.N.

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The impact of a ceasefire in Ethiopia’s Tigray “remains unclear,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday. “Our humanitarian colleagues tell us there has been a breakdown in telecommunications and internet services in Tigray as of today, so the impact of the current situation on the humanitarian operations remain unknown,” Dujarric added.
AfricaBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: What happened the day a bomb hit a market

Conflicting accounts have been circulating following an Ethiopian missile strike on a market town in the northern region of Tigray. The Ethiopian government said it was targeting militants, but multiple sources have described heavy civilian casualties including women and children. We've used witness accounts, aerial images and official statements to...
AfricaBBC

Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed: 'There is no hunger in Tigray'

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has denied that there is any hunger in the northern Tigray region, where the UN says more than 350,000 people are living in conditions of famine. Troops from neighbouring Eritrea, which are supporting Ethiopia’s government forces in Tigray,...
WorldSalamanca Press

Eritrean forces withdraw from Ethiopia's Tigray

Soldiers from Eritrea have withdrawn from three key towns in Ethiopia's Tigray region a day after Tigray fighters took control of the regional capital, Ethiopian forces retreated and Ethiopia's government declared an immediate, unilateral cease-fire. (June 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Air Strike on Village Market in Tigray

The United States is gravely concerned by reports that dozens of civilians were killed or injured during a bombing of a village market in northern Tigray on June 22. We strongly condemn this reprehensible act. There are also credible reports that security forces denied medical personnel access to the victims of this terrible attack. Denying victims urgently needed medical care is heinous and absolutely unacceptable. We urge the Ethiopian authorities to ensure full and unhindered medical access to the victims immediately. We also call for an urgent and independent investigation, as well as remedial action, to hold those responsible for this attack accountable. The United States again urges an immediate ceasefire in Tigray, unhindered humanitarian access, and protection for civilians.
Africa104.1 WIKY

U.N. warns of worsening famine in Ethiopia’s Tigray

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Top U.N. officials warned the Security Council on Friday that more than 400,000 people in Ethiopia’s Tigray were now in famine and that there was a risk of more clashes in the region despite a unilateral ceasefire by the federal government. After six private discussions, the...
AfricaBBC

Ethiopia Tigray conflict: Famine hits 400,000, UN warns

Recent fighting in the Tigray region of Ethiopia has resulted in a famine that is now affecting more than 400,000 people, UN officials say. In its first public meeting on the crisis, members of the UN Security Council warned that as many as 33,000 children were severely malnourished. Officials said...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Ethiopia declares ceasefire in Tigray after nearly 8 months of violence

Ethiopia's government declared an immediate, unilateral ceasefire in its Tigray region on Monday after nearly eight months of deadly violence, AP reports. Why it matters: The crisis in Tigray has killed thousands of civilians and displaced 1.7 million people, per the New York Times. Over 900,000 people are facing the world's worst famine in a decade. Government forces have also been accused of ethnic cleansing and sexual violence.
Food & DrinksPosted by
KRMG

Ethiopia denies it's trying to 'suffocate' Tigray region

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Friday rejected accusations that it’s trying to “suffocate the Tigray people” by denying them urgently needed food and other aid, even though transport and communications links remained severed to the region that faces a famine crisis. Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen spoke to...