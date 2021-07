It’s another Sunday, and that means it’s another Sunday’s Rundown. This week we’re finishing up on the forwards as we take a look at three free-agent right-wingers the Toronto Maple Leafs should target. Last week we took a look at three centres that are set to become UFAs and the week prior we took a look at left-wingers, so it’s only right that we finish the forwards up with the right-wingers this week before we take a look at different positions.