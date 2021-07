In the middle of this week's trading, the price of an ounce of gold fell to the $1,751 support level, its lowest in nearly three months. Gold then settled around $1,779 an ounce at the time of writing the analysis. The strength of the US dollar still negatively affects the path of gold, but there are other factors that support it. Some include the renewed global fears of the variables of the Corona virus, and the resorting of some countries to some restrictions. This threatens global efforts to contain the pandemic. Despite continued optimism about a strong US economic recovery, market sentiment has been somewhat cautious due to the surge in delta-type coronavirus in many Asian and European countries and lockdown measures in many places around the world.