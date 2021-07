Text description provided by the architects. Light and matter harmonize as in a nautical shell in the forte_forte forte dei Marmi boutique. the succession of the forte_forte openings expands with new lemmas the idea of retail space stemming from the dialogue between Giada forte and Robert Vattilana. the grammar of materials and forms is further enriched and modulated with each new chapter, defining a system that is both recognizable and constantly evolving, in which style and composition derive from the observation of the place, meant as a spatial, urban, and geographical entity. thus, the architectural language takes on local inflections, specific accents, without ever becoming a dialect.