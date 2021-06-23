Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Is China's Wandering Elephant Herd Finally Heading Home?

By Arianne G.
Posted by 
Business Times
Business Times
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The herd of wandering elephants in China is heading south. Authorities have released new aerial footage that appears to support a potential returning trend. The headquarters in charge of monitoring the elephant migration notice in the most recent installment of drone videos that the herd may be considering returning home. However, experts stress that determining the herd's particular pathways will need additional research.

www.btimesonline.com
Community Policy
Business Times

Business Times

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Elephants#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Country
China
Related
PetsOne Green Planet

Millions Tune in to Watch Herd of Elephants’ Journey Through China

A herd of elephants on a journey through southwest China is being watched by millions on their journey, NBC News reports. The elephants‘ 300-mile journey is being followed by police officers and drones. The herd finally ended their journey in Kunming in the southern Yunnan province, after leaving their native...
PetsPosted by
TheConversationAU

China’s efforts to save its wandering elephants are laudable, but let’s not forget its bloody conflicts with the giants

Wild elephants are awe-inspiring — even if they’re trying to kill you, as I discovered in 2004. At the time I was studying how poachers and loggers threaten native mammals in Africa’s Congo Basin. I was sneaking up on a herd of forest elephants when they suddenly charged, rushing at me like enraged, out-of-control bulldozers. With the angry animals hot on my heels, I barely escaped by diving into a tangle of vines, shuddering with fear but oddly enthralled by it all, too.
AnimalsBBC

Elephants' 500km-trek across China baffles scientists

Elephants are by nature fiercely intelligent beasts and experts who study them day in day out already know a great deal about them. And yet a herd of endangered elephants in China has completely dumbfounded scientists globally, while captivating an entire nation in the process. It's not unusual for elephants...
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Hungry elephant smashes kitchen wall to rummage for snacks in Thailand home

A peckish elephant in Thailand – a repeat offender – was seen breaking through part of a kitchen wall of a house to rummage for snacks in a now-viral video clip.The incident took place in southern Thailand’s Hua Hin district in Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon’s home who filmed it on Saturday. Ms Puengprasoppon posted on her Facebook that she was woken up by strange noises coming from the kitchen during the night. When she went to inspect, she found an elephant’s head poking through from the wall.Ms Puengprasoppon said the elephant, locally known as Boonchuay, appeared to be rummaging for food....
Animalswashingtonnewsday.com

A Herd of Elephants Has Been Sighted Traveling Across Country

A Herd of Elephants Has Been Sighted Traveling Across Country. When a video of elephants cuddling for a nap in China’s Yunnan Forest went viral, it captivated the hearts of people all over the world. The herd traveled 300 kilometres from their home on a natural reserve to Kunming, where they arrived safely on June 2nd, according to several reports.
PetsABC7 Los Angeles

Family finds elephant poking its head through kitchen wall in Thailand

BANGKOK -- A woman in Thailand found an unexpected visitor in her house in the middle of the night last weekend -- a wild Asian elephant. "We were sleeping and woke up by a sound inside our kitchen," said Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon, a resident of Hua Hin district in western Prachuap Khiri Khan province. "So we rushed downstairs and saw this elephant poked its head into our kitchen where the wall was broken."
PetsPosted by
PennLive.com

Elephant searching for food crashes into woman’s home in Thailand

Unlike the proverbial “elephant in the room,” a woman in Thailand couldn’t ignore the wild Asian elephant poking its head into her kitchen in the middle of the night last weekend. According to CNN, Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon, a resident of Hua Hin district in western Prachuap Khiri Khan province, was awakened...
AnimalsPhys.org

March of the elephants: China's rogue herd spotlights habitat loss

A mammoth trek across southern China by a herd of elephants that has captivated the world with their playful antics has thrown a spotlight on the loss of their habitat and conservation challenges. The lumbering mammals have journeyed around 500 kilometres (310 miles) from their home in one of the...
Animalsmymodernmet.com

Herd of Wild Elephants Take an Adorable Nap Together After 300-Mile Journey

There is nothing like a well-deserved nap after a long day, and these elephants definitely deserved it. This herd of 15 wild Asian elephants embarked on a journey that began over a year ago, when they left their wildlife reserve zone near China's border with Myanmar. China’s wandering elephants have covered a 500-kilometer (300-mile) stretch and have been captured on camera sleeping together in a patch of forest on the outskirts of Southwest China’s Kunking.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Scientists try to unscramble reason behind elephant herd’s 500km marathon trek

A herd of over 15 Asian elephants in China has for weeks attracted global attention for straying away from their natural habitat, covering more than 500km across the country in the last year, as scientists try to understand the unusual behaviour of the mammoth beasts.The elephants began their journey from Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve near the border with Myanmar and Laos, and were last spotted near the city of Yuxi, showing signs of travelling south. But it is unclear what they will head next, as no one knows why they are on this “trek” in the first place.China's famous herd...
MarketsEntrepreneur

China's Bitcoin Miners Head to Texas and Florida: Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. China has been home to 60% to 75% of the world’s Bitcoin mining in recent years, the energy-intensive process that makes new coins and keeps a running tally of all transactions on existing cryptocurrencies. But in May, the government restricted mining and...
WorldBBC

Luton's 'unforgettable' elephant trail to showcase town

An "unforgettable" elephant sculpture trail aims to show off the "unexpected treasure" of an "up and coming" town. The Big Trunk Trail is taking place in Luton from 10 July to 8 October to raise funds for Keech Hospice Care. It features 31 large artworks, and 42 baby ones, with...
Animalsmyfox28columbus.com

Search for dinner leads to elephant rummaging through home

Thailand — An elephant searching for its next found itself in an unfamiliar location. A woman in Thailand was awoken to an elephant rummaging through her kitchen with its trunk Saturday morning. This incident doesn't come as a surprise to the woman, because a month prior, another elephant did the...
Foreign Policycitywatchla.com

Our Biggest Enemy Isn't China. It's Right Here at Home

That’s fine if it leads to more public investment in basic research, education, and infrastructure—as did the Sputnik shock of the late 1950s. But it poses dangers as well. More than 60 years ago, the sudden and palpable fear that the Soviet Union was lurching ahead of us shook America...
Chinadocwirenews.com

Disparities and drivers of the water footprint of food consumption in China

Environ Sci Pollut Res Int. 2021 Jul 1. doi: 10.1007/s11356-021-15125-5. Online ahead of print. Food production requires a large amount of water. As a country facing a serious scarcity of per capita water resources and severe water pollution, China must explore the spatial distribution characteristics of its dietary water footprint. China is the world’s largest developing country, and water consumption inevitably has increased with its economic development. It is essential to explore the factors influencing the water footprint and water conservation mechanisms. Based on China Health and Nutrition Survey (CHNS) data, individual-level data of dietary water footprint and residents’ socio-economic characteristics were obtained. The decision tree was applied to classify the dietary water footprint based on socio-economic factors, and multinomial logistic regression was then performed to investigate the influence of each factor. The results showed that all six selected socio-economic factors had a statistically significant impact on the dietary water footprint. Income and education level were positively related to the dietary water footprint; urban residents, males, and residents with a higher body mass index (BMI) consumed more dietary water than rural residents, females, and those with a lower BMI, respectively. Age exhibited an inverted U-shaped influence. Understanding the drivers and disparities of the water footprint of food consumption can support the development of policy for energy conservation, which can ultimately help achieve the goal of reducing water waste.
Foreign PolicyThe Guardian

The US’s greatest danger isn’t China. It’s much closer to home

China’s increasingly aggressive geopolitical and economic stance in the world is unleashing a fierce bipartisan backlash in America. That’s fine if it leads to more public investment in basic research, education, and infrastructure – as did the Sputnik shock of the late 1950s. But it poses dangers as well. More...