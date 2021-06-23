In solidarity with Pride Month, Honor Your Life held an LGBTQ Fun Run
The Honor Your Life Program sponsored the "Color Me Rad LGBTQ Fun Run" on June 15 in Browning. Honor Your Life is a group of Blackfeet Tribal Health Prevention Programs that work together to provide prevention activities to the community. The programs consist of Native Connections-Rising Above the Stigma, Meth/Suicide Prevention, Domestic Violence Prevention, Partnership for Success/Community based prevention and COVID-19 Outreach and Advocacy.