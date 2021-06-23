Trappers End Streak, Clip Sunfish

The Pierre Trappers has put an end to the 10 game losing streak on Tuesday night as they edged out the Sioux Falls Sunfish on the road with a 6-5 win. Pierre used a five run inning in the sixth to help propel them to the first win in 11 games as Eric Mast doubled home a run, Joseph Bramanti drove in two runs along with Richard Williams scoring two runs. Colin Adams hit a solo shot in the fifth which pulled the Trappers within two. Fischer Rausch picked up the win in relief for the Trappers as he went four scoreless innings walking and striking out three. Although not credited with a save, Clay Odenbach picked up the last three outs but not before the Sunfish made things interesting scoring twice and having the tying run on second when Odenbach struck out the final out in the game.