Brooklyn, OH

‘Unorthodox’ wins prestigious Peabody Award

By Dudi Caspi
Cleveland Jewish News
 11 days ago

The highly acclaimed miniseries “Unorthodox,” starring Israeli actress Shira Haas, won the prestigious Peabody Award on Tuesday, in recognition of the most “compelling and empowering stories released across broadcast and streaming media in 2020.”. “Unorthodox” is an American-German production that first aired on Netflix in March 2020. The story revolves...

