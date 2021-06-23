Cancel
Telluride, CO

Wednesday, June 23

Cover picture for the articleBirthdays: CLARENCE THOMAS, JUNE CARTER CASH, BOBBIE SCHAFFER, WENDY BROOKS, SID BROTMAN, ASHLEY BOLING, DENNIS GREENE, WILMA RUDOLPH,. Join TCHNetwork and the Latino Advisory Committee (LAC) to celebrate June as Immigrant Heritage Month! Every Wednesday in June the community is invited to learn the traditional Foklórico Mexican dance style. If you own tap shoes or shoes with a big heel, bring them along! Meet at the Wilkinson Public Library program room, 5-6pm. On June 27th, meet in Telluride Town Park for food and festivities, 12:30-3pm! More information at tchnetwork.org/events-and-classes.

