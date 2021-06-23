A Wheelin' Good Time: Downtown Longview scavenger hunt to pair local history with bikes, boards
East Texans are invited to bring their bikes and boards to downtown Longview this weekend for a scavenger hunt on wheels. Woolley G’s Bike & Fitness is bringing back its annual Alley Cat scavenger hunt for a fourth time starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. This year’s event is in partnership with Longview Main Street and the city’s newest skate shop, Ollie’s. It is free for families and individuals to participate.www.news-journal.com