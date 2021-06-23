Glacier Property Group will be revitalizing downtown with latest building acquisitions

Remodeling and “flipping” properties looks so easy when you watch it happen on television stations like HGTV. In reality, it is not quite that simple and perfect. Aaron and Chrissy Grimm, who own, operate and do the work in their company called Glacier Property Group, will be the first to admit working on redevelopments is “not at all like what you see on HGTV,” said Chrissy. It is, however, something they have “had so much fun doing.”