Cut Bank Little League team completes undefeated championship season

Cut Bank’s two minor teams in Cut Bank’s Little League made headlines earlier this season, but what most adults were worried would be a huge stumbling block or setback for the team, it was anything but a setback for the actual players. All the girls came back ready to rock and roll and eager to keep playing and learning. The team was headed by two experienced ladies - Andrea and Sarah who not only worked with the girls for the rest of the season but took them through the end of tournament unscathed. Here are your Cut Bank undefeated league champions. The tournament was held in Conrad June 11-12. Lots of games were played, and all the girls got to walk away with tons of wonderful memories and the experience to build great foundations for future sports careers.