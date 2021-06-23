NBA Mock Draft 1.0: What will happen after Pistons take Cade Cunningham
The Eastern Conference just got tougher. The Pistons’ horrendous season panned out in the end when they won the NBA draft lottery Tuesday night. That will give Detroit the rights to the presumptive No. 1-overall pick in Cade Cunningham, who can play point guard or wing at 6-foot-8 and will jump-start their rebuild. The Pistons fielded promising rookies Saddiq Bey and Killian Hayes this season to go along with star Jerami Grant.nypost.com