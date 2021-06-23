Cancel
Bird and Spin release new electric vehicles amid pressure to catch up to Lime

By Andrew J. Hawkins
The Verge
Cover picture for the articleTwo of the top shared electric scooter companies in the US, Bird and Spin, are releasing new vehicles today. Spin is revealing a new, more rugged electric scooter, which it is building in-house for the first time. Meanwhile, Bird is showing off a new electric bicycle with a baby blue paint scheme. Both companies are under increasing pressure to catch up to Lime, which is the number one micromobility provider in the world with over 200 million riders last year globally.

