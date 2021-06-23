Tudors, tall trees and an echo of Old England near downtown Bethesda
When you turn onto Woodhaven Boulevard, the heart of the Woodhaven neighborhood in Bethesda, you’re immediately transported to an idyllic country town in England. Well-tended gardens surround gorgeous Tudor houses that line the street in a quiet display of stone and timber. The scene is like something you might encounter in a fairy tale. Towering oak, maple and beech trees shade streets named after American poets — Poe, Thoreau, Alcott — adding to the charm.www.washingtonpost.com