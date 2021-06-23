Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Myanmar trial of Australian advisor to Suu Kyi still not set

By GRANT PECK
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBpMr_0acseTPg00

BANGKOK (AP) — The case of an Australian economist and advisor to Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi who like her was arrested when the military seized power in February remained in legal limbo Wednesday as a court considered where he should be tried.

Su Kyi, her advisor Sean Turnell and three former Cabinet ministers were charged in March under Myanmar’s official secrets law, which is punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Turnell has not appeared in public since he was detained on Feb. 6 and did not attend Wednesday’s court hearing.

The exact details of Turnell’s alleged offense and those of the others charged have not been made public, though Myanmar state television, citing government statements, has said the Australian academic had access to “secret state financial information” and had tried to flee the country.

Turnell, the author of “Fiery Dragons: Banks, Moneylenders and Microfinance in Burma,” was an advisor to Suu Kyi after her government came to power following an election in 2015 that followed years of military rule. The February coup toppled Suu Kyi’s government just as it was to begin a second term following a landslide election victory in November,

Suu Kyi is currently being tried in the capital, Naypyitaw, on five more minor charges, but the charge of breaching the secrets law was made in Yangon, the country’s biggest city. Prosecutors several weeks ago initiated the process of getting court approval to have the secrets trial be held in Naypyitaw, where Suu Kyi is being kept at a secret location.

One of Suu Kyi’s lawyers, Kyi Win, said that at Wednesday’s procedural hearing before the Supreme Court in Naypyitaw, prosecution and defense lawyers both presented arguments favoring the move. It is not clear when there might be a ruling on the motion.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Sunday called for an “fair and open” trial.

“We do believe Professor Turnell is arbitrarily detained and we have been consistently seeking his release since he was detained some months ago now,” she said.

Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported last week that the vice chief of the Australian Defense Force, Vice Adm. David Johnston, spoke with the deputy commander of Myanmar’s military about Turnell’s case.

“Vice Admiral Johnston expressed Australia’s deep concern at the situation in Myanmar and reiterated Australia’s call for the immediate release of Professor Sean Turnell,” said a statement from the Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, according to ABC. “Vice Admiral Johnston underlined the very high priority that Australia attaches to Professor Turnell’s release, and made a range of requests regarding his circumstances.”

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

497K+
Followers
265K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marise Payne
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
David Johnston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Burma#Ap#Cabinet#Naypyitaw#The Supreme Court#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Australia
Related
PoliticsPosted by
TheConversationAU

With Aung San Suu Kyi facing prison, Myanmar's opposition is leaderless, desperate and ready to fight

As Aung San Suu Kyi finally faced court last week to defend herself against a litany of politically motivated charges, Myanmar is continuing its downward spiral into state failure. Suu Kyi was arrested following the February 1 coup by the military and charged with alleged corruption, inciting public unrest and other offences. If she is found guilty, which is a near certainty, she may well be imprisoned for the rest of her life. The popularity of Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) party have been consistently underestimated by a range of domestic and international analysts, and even by the...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Myanmar's Suu Kyi on trial, thanks people for birthday wishes

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi thanked people for birthday greetings on Monday, in a message she sent through her lawyer while standing trial accused of crimes that could see her jailed for up to 15 years. “They made birthday wishes for her and told her about...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Myanmar's Suu Kyi back in junta court on sedition charges

Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in a junta court again Tuesday on trial for sedition and for flouting Covid restrictions during an election her ousted party won in a landslide. A mass uprising in Myanmar against a February military putsch has been met with a brutal crackdown that has killed more than 870 civilians, according to a local monitoring group. Under house arrest and invisible bar a handful of court appearances, Suu Kyi has been hit with an eclectic raft of charges, including accepting illegal payments of gold and violating a colonial-era secrecy law. On Tuesday, the court heard testimony she violated Covid-19 restrictions during elections last year that her National League for Democracy (NLD) party won in a landslide, her lawyer The Maung Maung told reporters.
WorldMidland Daily News

Myanmar court denies bid by Suu Kyi to disqualify testimony

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi suffered a legal setback Tuesday when a judge denied her lawyers’ motion to disqualify prosecution testimony against her on a sedition charge, her defense team said. The court, however, said it would allow the issue to be referred to the...
MilitaryPosted by
IBTimes

25 Killed In Myanmar Clashes Between Army And Anti-junta Fighters

Twenty-five anti-junta fighters and civilians were killed during clashes with the military in central Myanmar, villagers said Sunday, as locals increasingly take up arms against the regime in the coup-wracked country. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government, with 890 people...
Public Health101 WIXX

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi warns on COVID-19 as cases spike

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi sent a message to the people from detention on Monday urging them to be more careful of COVID-19, her lawyers said, as the number of daily cases hit the highest since mid-December. Myanmar’s health system and its anti-coronavirus campaign have foundered...
WorldVoice of America

Myanmar Court Extends Detention of American Journalist Danny Fenster   

A Myanmar court Thursday remanded American journalist Danny Fenster in custody for two more weeks. The brief hearing was only the second for Fenster since he was arrested May 24 while trying to leave Yangon. Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar magazine, was accompanied in court by a lawyer and...
WorldUS News and World Report

U.N. to Myanmar Military: Now Release Aung San Suu Kyi

(Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Myanmar's military on Thursday to release Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint now, a U.N. spokesperson said on Thursday, a day after thousands of other detainees were freed. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army took power on...
Worldamericanpeoplenews.com

This Lawyer Loses Most of His Cases. And He’s Proud of It.

BANGKOK — During his decades as a lawyer in Myanmar, U Khin Maung Zaw has lost nearly all of his cases. It is a record that fills him with pride. “My motto, and the motto of human rights lawyers in Myanmar, is simple,” he said. “The case is lost, but the cause is won.”
Protests985theriver.com

Myanmar protesters burn junta leader’s images on his birthday

(Reuters) – Protesters burned mock coffins and pictures of Myanmar’s army ruler Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday in the latest demonstrations against the coup over five months ago that has plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos. “May you not rest in peace” and “may your birthday and deathday be...
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Freed American Journalist Remembers Horrors Of Myanmar Junta Jail

Journalist Nathan Maung turned to meditation when he was jailed for reporting on Myanmar's bloody coup, but even back home in sleepy Virginia, he can't forget those left behind, including a colleague still at the mercy of their jailers. In March, as the junta moved to crush mass pro-democracy protests...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Myanmar Orders 2 Million To Stay Home As Covid-19 Cases Spike

Myanmar authorities imposed stay-at-home-measures on the country's second city Friday as coronavirus cases in the coup-wracked country surge, with many health workers striking to protest against the junta. Inhabitants of Mandalay, as well as two townships in the southern Bago region woke up to new restrictions banning more than one...
Military101 WIXX

Myanmar forces kill 25 in raid on town, resident and media say

(Reuters) – Myanmar security forces killed at least 25 people on Friday in a confrontation with opponents of the military junta at a town in the centre of the Southeast Asian nation, a resident and Myanmar-language media said on Sunday. A spokesman for the military did not respond to calls...