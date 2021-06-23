Berks Calendar
Pain management series: free, informative three-part series on pain management in person 6:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 Ben Franklin Highway E. There are safer alternatives for alleviating pain and discomfort than using narcotics, which often have serious side effects. Options like over-the-counter medication and therapies can be effective pain management treatments. Learn more from board-certified physician assistant Kathryn Waverka from Performance Spine and Sports Physicians P.C. Seating is limited to ensure social distancing; masks required. To reserve a spot, call Tina at 610-385-5000.www.berksmontnews.com