The Story of Van Halen’s Unreleased Track ‘I Want Some Action’

In a June 14 interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Wolfgang Van Halen discussed his plans to eventually organize a tribute show in honor of his father, Eddie Van Halen, who died last October. "I definitely think that would be a great thing to do," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "It's not in the immediate plans, 'cause that's a lot of moving parts that you've gotta corral to get that to happen. But I definitely think it should happen. Absolutely."