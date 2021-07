Outernet, a global network of immersive media and culture districts designed to provide experiences for entertainment, brand activation and retail, will launch in London this autumn. It will feature the world’s first of its kind public atrium – The Now Building – containing an immense digital canvas: a 4-storey high, floor to ceiling, 360 degree, 16K screen surface – the most advanced of its kind on the planet. For the technical design of the large-scale and cross-media backbone for all event venues, as well as its delivery, vendor management and integration, Outernet Global Limited commissioned Qvest Media as Master Systems Integrator.