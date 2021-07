Brenda Krevel is the owner and operater Ridge Energy, a coal refuse reprocessing company, Krevel Trucking Co. and Krevel Supply, a landscape supply business, which employs 25-30 people in Indiana County. Brenda has been in business since the early 1980s, working in both the oil and gas and coal industry. She held a real estate license and was a title insurance agent for Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Company while operating Real Estate Search and Settlement and Title One, Inc. Brenda and her husband Ed have one son, Kyle. They are also foster parents. She supports local organizations and Children’s Hospital, St. Jude’s Hospital, World Vision and Boys Town. Brenda believes that we should all give from what we receive during our lives.