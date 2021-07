Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Technology is an engine of change that has slowly but surely transformed the world, down to the smallest facets of daily lives. It drives new needs, creates new patterns, and replaces older norms with newer ones. And advertising is one of the most change-sensitive commercial fields, due to its constant effort to match people’s preferences and surpass their expectations. While user demands shift and habits emerge, advertisers have to either keep up or bear the losses.