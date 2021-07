Indiana Governor and Workforce Development Commissioner Violates Temporary Injunction. In my last article, I referenced Thomas Jefferson’s famous letter to Edward Carrington; he warns his fellow Virginia native that if the people aren’t enlightened by the papers (a free press), the government will turn into wolves like those in Europe. Well, it’s too late for the United States and definitely too late for Indiana since this state has been run by the wolves for a very long time since the free press sold its power a very long time ago while crying about online news and their dying industry. Had the press retained its power, it would be a thriving industry where the people would be more than happy to support, but when they stopped working for the people, the countdown to failure began.