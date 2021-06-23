Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington’s ELFA says US business borrowings jump 20% in May

By SOURAV D
Posted by 
Financial World
Financial World
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA), a Washington DC-based trade body that represents companies alongside manufacturers in a $1 trillion US equipment finance sector, said on Tuesday that American companies had borrowed a stark upsum of $8.1 billion for fresh capital spending in May, above 20 per cent compared to a month earlier, following a robust reopening of US economy stemming from massive Government stimulus alongside a near-zero interest rate.

www.financial-world.org
Community Policy
Financial World

Financial World

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elfa#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
U.S. PoliticsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

US trade deficit grows in May by $71.2 billion

WASHINGTON – The U.S. trade deficit widened in May as $71.2 billion as a small increase in exports was offset by a bigger rise in imports. The Commerce Department reported Friday that the deficit rose 3.1% from the revised April deficit of $69.1 billion. The U.S. trade deficit had hit a monthly record of $75 billion in March.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. hits record following robust June employment data

On Friday, Wall St. had closed out the session in a buoyant texture with all three key indices - benchmark S&P 500, trade-sensitive Dow and tech-heavy Nasdaq – wrapping up the session at record closing peak, while the US equity market bellwether S&P 500 had notched the longest streak of record closing highs since the June of 1997.
EconomyPosted by
Financial World

Roseland's ADP Research Institute says US private payrolls increase solidly

On Wednesday, ADP National Employment Report had unveiled that American businesses had hired more workers than expected in June as a raft of enterprises had been racing to heighten up productions alongside services amid a rapid uptick in domestic demands following a robust reopening of the US economy, however, a lag in available workers amid frets of contracting the delta variant was heavily weighing on labour market recovery.
Economyhot96.com

U.S. factory orders rebound strongly in May

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders for U.S.-made goods rebounded sharply in May, while business spending on equipment remained solid, despite bottlenecks in the supply chain. The Commerce Department said on Friday that factory orders surged 1.7% in May after slipping 0.1% in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders rebounding 1.6%. Orders increased 17.2% on a year-on-year basis.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields lower after strong payroll data puts focus on Fed

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, details on TIPS) By Ross Kerber July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday after a strong payroll report left uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve might respond. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.9 basis points at 1.4407% in midday trading. That was close to its level before the morning release of new Labor Department data showed U.S. job growth accelerated in June. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000 in May, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May. Treasury yields initially ticked up on the strong job gains, then fell back. Market analysts said the trading reflected mixed interpretations about how the Fed might incorporate the new information as it decides how to end crisis-era bond-buying. Normally strong numbers would send yields higher, said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy for TD Securities in New York. Of Friday's trading, she said, "I think the market is torn between whether to price in the market outlook or the Fed reaction." The minutes of the Fed's June 16-17 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought, are due out on Wednesday. Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings, said he does not expect yields to move much higher until closer to the fall when schools move to reopen, bringing more teachers and other educators back to work and dropping the unemployment rate. "I think we're geared toward a fairly decent reopening but most of it will take place in the fall. Rates will head higher once that becomes evident," he said. Friday's trading was set for an early close ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 120 basis points, less than a basis point lower than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.7 basis points at 0.2396%. The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was at -0.209% after reaching as low as -0.236% The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.905% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.338%. July 2 Friday 12:32PM New York / 1632 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-198/256 0.2396 -0.017 Three-year note 99-110/256 0.4453 -0.026 Five-year note 100-8/256 0.8686 -0.033 Seven-year note 100-80/256 1.2032 -0.042 10-year note 101-176/256 1.4407 -0.039 20-year bond 104-64/256 1.9898 -0.029 30-year bond 107-32/256 2.0545 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Kirsten Donovan)
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

US Trade Deficit Widens In May On Rising Exports

The US trade gap widened again in May after narrowing in the prior month, according to government data released Friday, as imports increased amid surging consumer demand. The trade deficit in goods and services rose $2.2 billion to $71.2 billion, as the $3.5 billion jump in imports was nearly triple the rise in exports in the month, the Commerce Department reported.
Economynews8000.com

US economy adds 850,000 jobs in June as hiring rebounds

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an encouraging burst of hiring, America’s employers added 850,000 jobs in June, well above the average of the previous three months and a sign that companies may be having an easier time finding enough workers to fill open jobs. Friday’s report from the Labor Department was...
Economykfgo.com

U.S. employment likely accelerated in June as companies boost perks for workers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. job growth likely picked up in June as companies, desperate to boost production and services amid booming demand, raised wages and offered incentives to lure millions of reluctant unemployed Americans back into the labor force. The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report on Friday will likely...
Oregon Statecentraloregondaily.com

Oregon, Washington reopenings mark return to business in mainland US

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown held a news conference Wednesday morning at Providence Park in Portland, saying “this is truly a historic moment for our state.”. “However, while we enter a new chapter today, our work is far from over,” she said to a small crowd of frontline workers, state health, and city and county leaders. “We will be relentless in our efforts to finish the job, closing our equity gaps, and reaching every Oregonian with information and vaccines. That means we need to continue this education effort, person to person, neighbor to neighbor.”
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Jump 2.3% In May

New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods rebounded in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The report said durable goods orders surged up by 2.3 percent in May after falling by a revised 0.8 percent in April. Economists had expected durable...
MarketsCFO.com

Equipment Finance Borrowings Jump 20% in March

New business volume for equipment finance companies rose 20% in May though supply chain shortages continued to slow the recovery in capital spending. The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association said the 25 companies it surveys for its Monthly Leasing and Finance Index signed up for $8.1 billion in new loans, leases, and lines of credit last month, up from $6.7 billion a year earlier. Borrowings were down 17% from April but it was the second straight month of double-digit year-on-year growth.
EconomyPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Job growth accelerates in June

(Bloomberg)— U.S. job growth accelerated in June, suggesting firms are having greater success recruiting workers to keep pace with the broadening of economic activity. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 last month and the unemployment rate edged up to 5.9%, a Labor Department report showed Friday. May payrolls were revised up to a 583,000 gain. The labor force participation rate held steady and remained well short of pre-pandemic levels.
POTUSMSNBC

US job growth soared in June, exceeding expectations

Expectations headed into this morning showed projections of about 700,000 new jobs added in the United States in May. As it turns out, according to the new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the preliminary tally suggests the economy far exceeded expectations. Job growth leaped higher in June as...
RetailPosted by
FootwearNews

US Economy Adds 850,000 Jobs in June, Marked by Gains in Retail & Service Industries

The United States labor force saw one of its biggest gains in almost a year last month, as the economy continues its unprecedented rebound amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today that total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 850,000 in June — the largest monthly increase since last August. That exceeded expectations from economists, who had predicted an increase of 720,000.
Washington Statekptv.com

Businesses, customers welcoming Washington's reopening

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - As Washington reopens, the look and feel inside Uptown Barrel Room in Vancouver is a lot different. Folks can certainly drink to that. "Let's get back to a normal life, I'm ready," one customer said. Reopening means more tables will be added back, no social distancing...
Economy101.9 KELO-FM

Mexican billionaire Salinas says his banking business may embrace bitcoin

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego said on Sunday his banking business may begin using bitcoin, becoming the country’s first bank to start accepting the cryptocurrency. Salinas, who is ranked as Mexico’s third richest man with a family fortune estimated at $15.8 billion by Forbes, is the...
Credits & LoansPosted by
pymnts

US Credit Companies Seek New Ways To Encourage Borrowing

U.S. credit card companies are scrambling to get households to borrow more as families participate in the country’s economic rebound using money they saved during the pandemic rather than the fresh borrowing that usually accompanies and drives economic upticks, the Financial Times (FT) reported. Online offers by companies seeking new...